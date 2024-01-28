Rpo LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust accounts for 0.3% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13,037.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

