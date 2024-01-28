Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average of $223.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

