Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 431.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

