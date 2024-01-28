Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 7,341 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after buying an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

RIVN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

