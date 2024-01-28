Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 577,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 893.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

HRL stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

