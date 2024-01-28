HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 257,203 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 636,674 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 574,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 531,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 245,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $568.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

