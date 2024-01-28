Western Alliance Bancorporation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,572 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 5,003 call options.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,315,000 after buying an additional 601,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

