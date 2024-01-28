Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of WY opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

