Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

