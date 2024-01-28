Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.29 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.