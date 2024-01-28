Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.55.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
