Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.55.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

