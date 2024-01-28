Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

