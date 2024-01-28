Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,970 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $57,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

