SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,287 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

