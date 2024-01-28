Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Open Lending worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,187,000. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Trading Down 2.0 %

Open Lending stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The firm has a market cap of $893.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.00. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.