Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

