Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chase were worth $53,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

