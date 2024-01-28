Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

