Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 437,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

