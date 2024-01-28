Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $125,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

