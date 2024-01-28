Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

