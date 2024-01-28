Versor Investments LP Has $687,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

