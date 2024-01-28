Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $60,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Allegion by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.87 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

