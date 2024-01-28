Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.