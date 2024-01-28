Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,903. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

