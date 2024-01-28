Versor Investments LP Invests $726,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

