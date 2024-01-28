Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $98.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

