Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,600 shares of company stock worth $1,666,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile



Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

