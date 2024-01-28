Callan Capital LLC Sells 8,844 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

