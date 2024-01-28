Callan Capital LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.67 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

