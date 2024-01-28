Callan Capital LLC Trims Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.1 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.