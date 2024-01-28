Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

