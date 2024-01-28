Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

