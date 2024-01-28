Carroll Investors Inc Has $5.96 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Carroll Investors Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 5.3% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

PANW stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

