ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Carroll Investors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 3.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $867.75 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $883.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.03. The firm has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.