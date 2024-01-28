Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

