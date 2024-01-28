Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

