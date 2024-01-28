Tradewinds LLC. Invests $263,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Accenture by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $371.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average is $324.50. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.