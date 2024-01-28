Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $37,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.