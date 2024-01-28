Callan Capital LLC Sells 606 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 5.03% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

