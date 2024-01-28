Callan Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

