Callan Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.