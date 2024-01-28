Versor Investments LP Has $6.94 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,124 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for 1.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average is $212.22.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

