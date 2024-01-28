Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1,082.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for approximately 0.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 15,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Amedisys by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

