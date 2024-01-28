Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 445,696 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 445,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000. Sovos Brands comprises about 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,683 shares of company stock worth $2,082,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.09 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

