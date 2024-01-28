Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,607 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

