XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

UJAN opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

