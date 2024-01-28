XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

