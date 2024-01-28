XML Financial LLC Has $270,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

