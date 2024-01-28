XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

